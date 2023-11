Alabama Woman Killed In Escambia County I-10 Crash

A 55-year-old woman from Lillian, Alabama was killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Escambia County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on I-10 just east of the Pine Forest Road exit.

FHP said the Alabama woman was driving a pickup truck eastbound on I-10 when she lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway. The truck then collided with a tree.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene.