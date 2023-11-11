11 Purple Star Schools Named For Outstanding Support of Military Families
November 28, 2023
Eleven additional Escambia County Public Schools have been recognized by the Florida Department of Education as Purple Star Schools of Distinction.
The purpose of the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation is to recognize schools that support the unique needs of military families, help military-connected students navigate critical challenges and provide resources for military-connected students when transitioning to a new school environment. The program was established by the Florida Legislature (House Bill 429) and signed into law in June 2021.
The most recent schools to achieve this honor include:
- Bellview Elementary School
- Beulah Elementary School
- Booker T. Washington High School
- Brown-Barge Middle School
- Ernest Ward Middle School
- Hellen Caro Elementary School
- J. H. Workman Middle School
- J. M. Tate High School
- Lipscomb Elementary School
- Pine Forest High School
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
There are now 20 Escambia County schools recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction including nine (9) earning the distinction last school year.
- Bailey Middle
- Beulah Academy of Science
- Blue Angels Elementary
- Escambia High School
- Global Learning Academy
- Jim Allen Elementary
- N.B. Cook Elementary
- Pine Meadow Elementary
- West Florida High School
“It was a privilege to guide the schools through the application process as the district’s military point of contact,” said Monica Willis, military Liaison for the Escambia County Public Schools. “There are amazing things happening in our schools to support military families on a daily basis.”
