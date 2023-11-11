11 Purple Star Schools Named For Outstanding Support of Military Families

Eleven additional Escambia County Public Schools have been recognized by the Florida Department of Education as Purple Star Schools of Distinction.

The purpose of the Purple Star School of Distinction Designation is to recognize schools that support the unique needs of military families, help military-connected students navigate critical challenges and provide resources for military-connected students when transitioning to a new school environment. The program was established by the Florida Legislature (House Bill 429) and signed into law in June 2021.

The most recent schools to achieve this honor include:

Bellview Elementary School

Beulah Elementary School

Booker T. Washington High School

Brown-Barge Middle School

Ernest Ward Middle School

Hellen Caro Elementary School

J. H. Workman Middle School

J. M. Tate High School

Lipscomb Elementary School

Pine Forest High School

Pleasant Grove Elementary

There are now 20 Escambia County schools recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction including nine (9) earning the distinction last school year.

Bailey Middle

Beulah Academy of Science

Blue Angels Elementary

Escambia High School

Global Learning Academy

Jim Allen Elementary

N.B. Cook Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary

West Florida High School

“It was a privilege to guide the schools through the application process as the district’s military point of contact,” said Monica Willis, military Liaison for the Escambia County Public Schools. “There are amazing things happening in our schools to support military families on a daily basis.”