Windy Sunday, Turning Cooler With 40s The Next Several Nights

October 15, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

unday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

