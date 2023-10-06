Warm Friday; Cold Front Bringing A Cooler Fall Weekend

October 6, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

