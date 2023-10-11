Two Men Shot Near Poarch As They Attempted To Rob Two Others, Sheriff Says

Two people were shot as they tried to rob two other people north of Atmore, according to Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson.

About 7 p.m. Sunday, the ECSO, Poarch Tribal Police and Atmore Police responded to a shots fired disturbance in the 7400 block of Jack Spring Road near the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation. They arrived to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds after they attempted to rob two other men, Jackson said.

“One of the victims was armed and after being threatened with a weapon, discharged his weapon at both suspects,” the sheriff said.

Both suspectd were airlifted to a trauma center. An update on their conditions was not available.