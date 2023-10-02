These Are This Week’s Road Work Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until the end of October when the Welcome Center improvements are scheduled to be complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete later this summer.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through October as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through October as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter the following closures on Lillian Highway from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 13: Daytime shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, as crews perform work. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 8, there will be nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, as crews perform widening and driveway work.

Drivers will encounter the following closures on Lillian Highway from Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 13: County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/S.R. 95) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – Daytime shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, as crews perform work. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 8, there will be nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, as crews perform widening and driveway work.

S.R. 29 Turn Lane Construction North of Pinoak Road – Motorists will encounter northbound inside lane closure Monday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction.

Motorists will encounter northbound inside lane closure Monday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane construction. U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) Routine Utility Maintenance at North C Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance. U.S. 98 (West Garden Street) Routine Utility Maintenance at U.S. 98 – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance. S.R. 292 (South Pace Boulevard) Routine Utility Maintenance at Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance. S.R. 297 Turn Lane Operations at Mandeville Lane – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane operations.

Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for turn lane operations. U.S. 29 (Palafox Street) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance from Cross Street to Texar Drive – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6 for underground utility maintenance.

Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 6 for underground utility maintenance. S.R. 292 (Barrancas Avenue) Routine Maintenance near Palao Road – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for driveway repairs.

Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for driveway repairs. U.S. 29 (Pensacola Boulevard) Routine Utility Maintenance from Broad Street to Detroit Boulevard – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, October 1, through Friday, October 6, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Friday, Sept. 29, and Tuesday, Oct. 3 through Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform pile cap construction work and receive delivery of construction materials. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.