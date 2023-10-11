Tate High Fields of Faith Worship Service Moved Indoors Tonight

Tonight’s Fields of Faith event at Tate High School will go on as planned; it has been moved indoors to the Fryman Gym due to the threat of rain.

Tate High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith at 6:30 p.m in the gym.

Fields of Faith is an interdenominational national event where thousands gather on over 500 athletic fields across the country to share their faith. It is a national student-led initiative where students are meeting and organizing the event. Students invite their peers, teammates, families and the local community to meet on the school’s athletic field to worship, pray, be challenged to read the Bible, and follow Jesus Christ.

Guest speaker Austin Marshick, a University of West Florida soccer player, will also share a message.

Admission is free. Local churches, athletic teams, and the community are encouraged to attend.