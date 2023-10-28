School Board Member and Newspaper Publisher, School District Bookkeeper, Reporter Charged with Revealing Grand Jury Information
October 28, 2023
An Escambia County, Alabama School Board member, who is a weekly newspaper owner and publisher, one of her reporters and a school board bookkeeper, were arrested Friday on charges related to allegedly revealing grand jury secrets.
Sherry Digmon, 72, the District 6 school board member, school district bookkeeper Veronica “Ashley” Fore, and reporter Donald Eugene Fletcher, 69 were all released on bond after being booked into jail on charges of revealing grand jury information.
Digmon is co-owner and publisher of The Atmore News which reported October 25 that the local district attorney was investigating COVID funds paid to school system employees. The paper also revealed that Digmon’s phone and that of another school board member had been seized under a search warrant. Both had recently voted against renewing an employment contract with Superintendent of Education Michele McClung.
Pictured top: Sherry Digmon Donald Eugene Fletcher, Veronica “Ashley” Fore.
Can anyone explain how they can be charged with this when they were not on the grand jury? How did they get the information? Really looks like retaliation for the no vote.