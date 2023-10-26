Plans Approved for For Escambia County’s First Wawa Store At Nine Mile, Beulah Road Intersection
October 26, 2023
Wawa is headed to Beulah.
Plans were approved this week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.
The popular convenience store chain submitted plans for a 6,119 square feet location at the corner of Beulah Road and Nine Mile Road.
Initial plans were filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee for the store to be located on 17.37 acres. Plans show limited access only from westbound Nine Mile Road and full access from Beulah Road.
Another store is planned this year for HIghway 98 at North Blue Angel Parkway. Wawa said there are three or four additional locations in Escambia County still under consideration, with a goal of 6-10 locations by 2025.
Last April, Wawa announced they were actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area, along with Panama City, Tallahassee and Mobile. Current plans are for Wawa to open up to 40 stores in these markets beginning in 2024.
In 2022, Wawa marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first Florida store. The store opened July 18, 2012, in Orlando across from SeaWorld. Since then Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout the state and opened its 250th store in Florida last year. Today, Wawa employs almost 10,000 associates across the Sunshine State.
Comments
So 3 gas stations all in one tiny area… Planning board just missing the point of having a PLAN… Spread the gas stations out….
Jeff’s vision for Beulah is almost complete. The only thing missing is all the people standing at each corner begging for beer and drug money and all of the trash they leave behind. But that will be in due time and it will all look like Pensacola.
I know sadly you can’t stop so called progress. However I am so over all trees being cut down an then replace with trash trees. Trees an wildlife need to be considered an trees need to be saved. In a time when we have SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT shoved down our throats…maybe saving forest should be a priority.
Glad to hear it! Adding jobs is more important than
saving trees and wildlife.
Amen @EMD very well said. Although I want to add, I’ve seen the traffic first hand at many Wawa’s. If people in the good old Town of Pensacola think there’s traffic now wait ’til you see this!
Maybe you should have moved to Flomaton or Alaska if you wanted so much peace and quiet, instead of the edge of a growing city on the gulf coast like Pensacola. Stop being a NIMBY and buy the land yourself if you’re so concerned about it. If you’ve really been here that long, then you should have plenty of equity. So grumpy.
The whole world revolves arount the few becoming more and more wealthy. Citizens and wildlife are not even considered unless for pollitical and money reasons. I so long for a world where everyone WANTS to do the right thing. The real bill for all this so called “progress” is drawing near. Those that have no say are once more in more danger from yet another traffic nightmare. Maybe global warming IS a problem, but not from cow farts and vehicle emissions, but from all the asphalt and concrete and lack of trees and wildlife. I feel so sorry for those that fled to Beulah to escape this kind of overcrowding.
Build it…. They will come. Enjoy your Beulah country life/living
Well Henry and Klem ypu can continue to go to Circle K where they can’t clean the restrooms, have 3 day old chicken and rude cashiers. I will be going to WAWA.
Finally we can get rid of those pesky trees and move on to killing the wild life in the adjacent wet lands.
Another traffic nightmare. A third convenience store on the intersection. And goodbye to the trees and drainage that area provides. I see nothing positive about this.