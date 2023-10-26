Plans Approved for For Escambia County’s First Wawa Store At Nine Mile, Beulah Road Intersection

Wawa is headed to Beulah.

Plans were approved this week by the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

The popular convenience store chain submitted plans for a 6,119 square feet location at the corner of Beulah Road and Nine Mile Road.

Initial plans were filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee for the store to be located on 17.37 acres. Plans show limited access only from westbound Nine Mile Road and full access from Beulah Road.

Another store is planned this year for HIghway 98 at North Blue Angel Parkway. Wawa said there are three or four additional locations in Escambia County still under consideration, with a goal of 6-10 locations by 2025.

Last April, Wawa announced they were actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area, along with Panama City, Tallahassee and Mobile. Current plans are for Wawa to open up to 40 stores in these markets beginning in 2024.

In 2022, Wawa marked the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first Florida store. The store opened July 18, 2012, in Orlando across from SeaWorld. Since then Wawa has expanded rapidly throughout the state and opened its 250th store in Florida last year. Today, Wawa employs almost 10,000 associates across the Sunshine State.