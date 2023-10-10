Partly Sunny Tuesday; Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Beginning Wednesday

An area of low pressure will move along a frontal boundary in the northern Gulf of Mexico

We expect to receive some beneficial rainfall with this system, especially Wednesday into Wednesday night with rain chances continuing through the end of the week. Rainfall amounts up to 1-3 inches with locally higher totals over 4 inches will be possible over much of the area. The heaviest rainfall amounts currently look to be favored across locations east of Interstate 65 and near the coast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.