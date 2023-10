Molino Library Holds ‘Touch A Truck’ Community Helpers Day

The Molino Public Library held a “Touch a Truck: Community Helpers” event Saturday.

Attendees had a chance to get up close a touch trucks from Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service, plus the horses from the Escambia County Mounted Posse.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.