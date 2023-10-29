Man Found Shot to Death On Century Sidewalk Early Sunday Morning

A man was found shot to death early Sunday morning in Century. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk along North Century Boulevard, near Ramar Street about 1:15 a.m.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide, and there were no suspects immediately known. Additional details were not available as the investigation continued.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.