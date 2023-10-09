Lillie Muriel Brooks Killam

, age 86, of Bratt, FL passed away on October 8, 2023. She was born on January 3, 1937 in Evergreen, AL to Grady Brooks and Katie Earnestine Reid Brooks. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church and retired from Vanity Fair Corporation. She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tammy Ann Martin and her sister, Betty Hilburn.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Alton Killam of Bratt, FL; her son, Tony Killam of Bratt, FL; her brothers Jessie (Earlene) Brooks of Uriah, AL and Robert (Elaine) Brooks of Frisco City, AL; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 13, 2023 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.