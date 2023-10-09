It’s National 4-H Week In Escambia County

It’s National 4-H Week in Escambia County, as proclaimed by the Escambia County Commission.

According to the proclamation, “4-H has helped 5,604 youths in Escambia County to become confident, independent, resilient, and compassionate leaders”.

“National 4-H Week showcases the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Escambia County who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.”

