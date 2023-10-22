Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until the end of October as crews perform construction activities. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete this fall.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through the end of the year as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Lillian Highway (State Road (S.R.) 298) Resurfacing from north of U.S. 98 to east of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures, between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving work.

Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as crews perform concrete work. In addition, drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures, between Fairfield Drive and Blue Angel Parkway, Sunday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform paving work. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

– C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through fall 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4. North Palafox Street (U.S. 29/S.R. 95) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street (S.R. 10A) to Brent Lane (S.R. 296) – A portion of the right turn lane from northbound North Palafox Street to Brent Lane will be temporarily closed Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Oct. 27 as crews construct a retaining wall and pour concrete. Drivers will still be able to access most of the right turn lane.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway - Northbound traffic, between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, is shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction and left turns will be permitted.

S.R. 295 (West Fairfield Drive) Routine Utility Maintenance at Market Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility maintenance.

Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility maintenance. U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Routine Maintenance just pass I-10 – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, October 22, through Friday, October 27, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Access to Redfish Point Road from U.S. 98 will remain closed to allow for noise wall construction activities. Motorists will be redirected via Southwind Drive. Detour signs will be in place. All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.