Here Are The Road Work Construction Spots To Watch This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Chappie James Double Bridge Run on U.S. 98 through Gulf Breeze – Drivers will encounter lane closures Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the Chappie James Double Bridge Run. One lane of traffic will be maintained during the run. Please use caution when traveling in the bridge.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete this fall.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Northbound and southbound traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through October as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), from north of I-10 to Davis Highway - Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts on Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, in Escambia County the week of Sunday, Oct. 15: Alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16 as crews perform striping work. Beginning the night of Sunday, Oct. 15, northbound traffic will be shifted to the inside so crews can perform construction activities. The shift will remain in place until the work on the shoulder is completed. The northbound lane will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 through 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 as crews install a low-profile barrier wall. Traffic flaggers will be on site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

- Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts on Scenic Highway (U.S. 90), between Pelican Lane and Scenic Ridge Drive, in Escambia County the week of Sunday, Oct. 15:

During construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Left turn movements will still be permitted.

Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing from Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) to west of Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, Sunday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

U.S. 90 (West Cervantes Street) Routine Utility Maintenance at North C Street – Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Tiger Park Lane and Bayshore Road Sunday, October 15, through Friday, October 20, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. A new traffic configuration is currently in place from Whisper Bay Boulevard to east of Green Briar Parkway as lanes were shifted slightly north to allow for crews to perform construction activities on the south side of the eastbound lanes.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River - The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform pile cap construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

- The outside (right) lane of U.S. 90 eastbound on the Simpson River Bridge will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Thursday, Oct. 19 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform pile cap construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone. I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Blackwater River – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures west of S.R. 87 Sunday, Oct. 15 through Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.