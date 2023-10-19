Great Fall Weather Continues

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.