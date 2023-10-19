Great Fall Weather Continues
October 19, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
