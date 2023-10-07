Great Tate Comeback Continues With 58-41 Hoco Win Over West Florida (With Photo Gallery)

October 7, 2023

The great Tate comeback continues.

The Tate Aggies got a big 58-41 homecoming night win over the West Florida Jaguars Friday night in Cantonment.  The Aggies are at 4-2 — their best season since 2017.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Look for more photos with homecoming, cheerleaders and more by Monday.)

Tate was first on the board when quarterback Taite Davis hit C.J. Autrey for a 75-yard touchdown. With a missed extra point, the Aggies were up 6-0. The Jags answered with a TD and a good kick to give WFHS a 7-6 lead.

Tate regained the lead on a Carson Secchiari touchdown from five yards out, 13-7. Then Davis found Autrey again, this time from 28-yards, to give the Aggies a 20-7 advantage in the first.

In the second quarter, Davis hit Christian Neptune for a 27-7 Aggie game. The lead was cut to 27-13 as the Jaguars scored from 75 yards out.

On a Tate punt, a high snap over Jackson Clarke’s head was recovered by West Florida in the endzone, 27-20.

Tate (4-2) will host Pace (5-1) next Friday night, while West Florida (2-4) will head over to Pensacola High (0–7)

Comments

One Response to “Great Tate Comeback Continues With 58-41 Hoco Win Over West Florida (With Photo Gallery)”

  1. Aggies Fan on October 7th, 2023 1:54 am

    Thank you North Escambia for your continued coverage of the Aggie Nation! We love you!

    Your pics are the best!





