Friday Night Football Scoreboard
October 14, 2023
Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 41, Jay 19 [Game story, photos...]
- Pace 41, Tate 13
- IMG Academy 55, Pine Forest 14
- West Florida 41, Pensacola 0
- Fort Walton Beach 44, Washington 14
- Choctaw 24, Escambia 20
- Walton 23, Pensacola Catholic 21
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Sneads
- Navarre 45, Milton 14
- Baker 14, FAMU 0
- Tohopekaliga 18, Gulf Breeze 14 (Thursday p.m.)
ALABAMA
- W.S. Neal 44, Flomaton 21
- Patrician Academy 42, Escambia Academy 14
- T.R. Miller 42. Escambia County (Atmore) 7
