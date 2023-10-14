Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 41, Jay 19 [Game story, photos...]

Pace 41, Tate 13

IMG Academy 55, Pine Forest 14

West Florida 41, Pensacola 0

Fort Walton Beach 44, Washington 14

Choctaw 24, Escambia 20

Walton 23, Pensacola Catholic 21

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Sneads

Navarre 45, Milton 14

Baker 14, FAMU 0

Tohopekaliga 18, Gulf Breeze 14 (Thursday p.m.)

ALABAMA

W.S. Neal 44, Flomaton 21

Patrician Academy 42, Escambia Academy 14

T.R. Miller 42. Escambia County (Atmore) 7

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.