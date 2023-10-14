Friday Night Football Scoreboard

October 14, 2023

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 41, Jay 19 [Game story, photos...]
  • Pace 41, Tate 13
  • IMG Academy 55, Pine Forest 14
  • West Florida 41, Pensacola 0
  • Fort Walton Beach 44, Washington 14
  • Choctaw 24, Escambia 20
  • Walton 23, Pensacola Catholic 21
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Sneads
  • Navarre 45, Milton 14
  • Baker 14, FAMU 0
  • Tohopekaliga 18, Gulf Breeze 14 (Thursday p.m.)

ALABAMA

  • W.S. Neal 44, Flomaton 21
  • Patrician Academy 42, Escambia Academy 14
  • T.R. Miller 42. Escambia County (Atmore) 7

