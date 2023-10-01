FHP Trooper Locates Missing Teen Walking Alone On Nine Mile At 2:20 A.M.

The Florida Highway Patrol located a missing juvenile walking alone on Nine Mile Road early Sunday morning.

A FHP trooper on patrol observed a 13-year old boy walking along a dark portion of Nine Mile Road near Stefani Road about 2:20 a.m. The trooper made contact with the child, who said he was a missing child that had run away from home.

After positive identification, the boy was reunited with his father and released into his custody.

The child was previously last seen about 3:40 p.m. Saturday on Rose Avenue., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.