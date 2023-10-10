Escambia County Teachers Of The Year Announced
October 10, 2023
The nominees for Escambia County Teacher of the Year were announced Monday.
NorthEscambia.com will feature many of the North Escambia nominees in individual stories in the coming weeks.
One of them will named the Escambia County overall Teacher of the year in late January from a list of five finalists.
They nominees representing their respective schools are:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Jim Allen Elementary — Mary Holley-Lewis
- Bellview Elementary — Angelyn (Angie) Baggett
- Beulah Elementary — Miranda Freauff
- Blue Angels Elementary — Courtney Acosta
- Bratt Elementary — Genia Bashore
- Brentwood Elementary — Hollie Frazee
- Hellen Caro Elementary — Tara Papillion
- N. B. Cook Elementary — Tammy Creel
- Cordova Park Elementary — Rebecca Calloway
- Ensley Elementary — Yohana Lopez
- Ferry Pass Elementary — Mary Goolsby
- Global Learning Academy — Ariana Helvie
- Holm Elementary — Charisse Tarter
- Kingsfield Elementary School — Jennifer Smith
- Lincoln Park Elementary — Loretta Richardson
- Lipscomb Elementary — Rionna Wages
- Longleaf Elementary — Terri Herrington
- McArthur Elementary — Lisa Thomas
- Molino Park Elementary — Candice Blackburn
- Montclair Elementary — Yaneickia Hayes
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — Christine Kozik
- Navy Point Elementary — Emerald Barton
- Oakcrest Elementary — Sara Rabb
- Pine Meadow Elementary — Cassi Mcgee
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — Dyana Blackmon
- Scenic Heights Elementary — Dana Milton
- O.J. Semmes Elementary — Spencer Mullet
- Sherwood Elementary — Vanessa Carrasco
- A. K. Suter Elementary — Alicia Hassell
- Warrington Elementary — Scott Wright
- C. A. Weis Elementary — Priteyja Olige Brannon
- West Pensacola Elementary — Lisa Mcvey
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Bailey Middle School — Roberta Wetzel
- Bellview Middle — Naomi Stewart
- Beulah Middle — Gearlene Mccorvey Johnson
- Brown Barge Middle — Jessica Lenhart
- Ernest Ward Middle — Glenda Bell
- Ferry Pass Middle — Stephen Daniel Hall
- Ransom Middle — Angela Rose
- Workman Middle — Bruce Wenger
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Escambia High School — Timothy Deloge
- Northview High School — Megan Carroll
- Pensacola High School — Amelia Murphy
- Pine Forest High School — Whitney Meadows
- Tate High School — Christine (Christy) Mills
- Washington High School — Juanita Bordelon
- West Florida High School — Lisa Torres
OTHER SCHOOLS/CENTERS
- Alternative Education — Steve Mclaughlin
- Beulah Academy of Science — Allison Eubanks
- Capstone Academy — Michelle Roberts
- Achieve Academy — Harrietta Hall
- Success Academy — Karyn Blacker
- Escambia Virtual — Chet Truett
- Escambia Westgate — Rosanna Newman
- ESE — Barbara Cole
- Hope Horizon — Tammyjo Dublin
- George Stone Technical College — Bobbie Latzer
