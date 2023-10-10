Escambia County Teachers Of The Year Announced

The nominees for Escambia County Teacher of the Year were announced Monday.

NorthEscambia.com will feature many of the North Escambia nominees in individual stories in the coming weeks.

One of them will named the Escambia County overall Teacher of the year in late January from a list of five finalists.

They nominees representing their respective schools are:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Jim Allen Elementary — Mary Holley-Lewis

Bellview Elementary — Angelyn (Angie) Baggett

Beulah Elementary — Miranda Freauff

Blue Angels Elementary — Courtney Acosta

Bratt Elementary — Genia Bashore

Brentwood Elementary — Hollie Frazee

Hellen Caro Elementary — Tara Papillion

N. B. Cook Elementary — Tammy Creel

Cordova Park Elementary — Rebecca Calloway

Ensley Elementary — Yohana Lopez

Ferry Pass Elementary — Mary Goolsby

Global Learning Academy — Ariana Helvie

Holm Elementary — Charisse Tarter

Kingsfield Elementary School — Jennifer Smith

Lincoln Park Elementary — Loretta Richardson

Lipscomb Elementary — Rionna Wages

Longleaf Elementary — Terri Herrington

McArthur Elementary — Lisa Thomas

Molino Park Elementary — Candice Blackburn

Montclair Elementary — Yaneickia Hayes

Myrtle Grove Elementary — Christine Kozik

Navy Point Elementary — Emerald Barton

Oakcrest Elementary — Sara Rabb

Pine Meadow Elementary — Cassi Mcgee

Pleasant Grove Elementary — Dyana Blackmon

Scenic Heights Elementary — Dana Milton

O.J. Semmes Elementary — Spencer Mullet

Sherwood Elementary — Vanessa Carrasco

A. K. Suter Elementary — Alicia Hassell

Warrington Elementary — Scott Wright

C. A. Weis Elementary — Priteyja Olige Brannon

West Pensacola Elementary — Lisa Mcvey

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bailey Middle School — Roberta Wetzel

Bellview Middle — Naomi Stewart

Beulah Middle — Gearlene Mccorvey Johnson

Brown Barge Middle — Jessica Lenhart

Ernest Ward Middle — Glenda Bell

Ferry Pass Middle — Stephen Daniel Hall

Ransom Middle — Angela Rose

Workman Middle — Bruce Wenger

HIGH SCHOOLS

Escambia High School — Timothy Deloge

Northview High School — Megan Carroll

Pensacola High School — Amelia Murphy

Pine Forest High School — Whitney Meadows

Tate High School — Christine (Christy) Mills

Washington High School — Juanita Bordelon

West Florida High School — Lisa Torres

OTHER SCHOOLS/CENTERS