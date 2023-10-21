Dry Weekend Forecast

October 21, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 