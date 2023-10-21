Dry Weekend Forecast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.