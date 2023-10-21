Dry Weekend Forecast
October 21, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
