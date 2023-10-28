Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Fatal Munson Highway Crash

October 28, 2023

Christopher Shane Ammons, 49, was traveling north on Munson Highway and turning into a private driveway just north of Lawler Lane when the crash happened Saturday morning.

As Ammons was turning, troopers said a a car traveling north behind Ammons on the roadway attempted to pass his truck, resulting in the collision.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the front of his pickup truck collided with the passing car driven by a 22-year old Milton man about 10 a.m. Saturday, causing the car to leave the roadway and overturn. The driver was partially ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene. Two other 17-year old passengers in the car received minor injuries.

Ammons was charged with DUI manslaughter and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

