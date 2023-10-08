Discarded Cigarettes Blamed For McDavid Fire That Sent One To The Hospital

Discarded cigarettes are being blamed for a McDavid house fire Thursday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

About 4:11 p.m., a passerby reported the fire on the front porch of the home in the 1800 block of Lambert Bridge Road, just west of Pine Barren Road.

The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation determined the fire was sparked by discarded cigarettes on the porch. The home was a total loss.

The occupants of the home were able to escape. One person was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation. Two family pets could not be located and were believed to have perished in the fire.

The McDavid, Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded.

For additional photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.