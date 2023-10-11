Century Council Sets Off On Charter Review, Again. Last Time, They Reviewed The Wrong Version.

October 11, 2023

For the second time, the Century Town Council set off on a deep dive into a charter revision at a meeting Tuesday night.

It was the second review from the beginning, because earlier this year the council reviewed the wrong version of the document, the town clerk said.

Council members Alicia Johnson and Dynette Lewis were the only members to attend in person. Shelisa Abraham joined the meeting remotely by phone as she was traveling. The town clerk said Henry Cunningham was absent due to a wedding in his immediate family, and she said Santa McMurray-Jackson had a “work emergency”. Interim mayor Luis Gomez, Jr., attended in-person.

The Century town charter is the document that establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The charter has not been updated in almost 40 years, and that often creates problems in the operation of the town.

Additional meetings will be scheduled, and any changes must be approved by voters on an upcoming ballot.

