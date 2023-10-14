Cantonment Man Acquitted Of Murdering His Navy Wife In 2001

October 14, 2023

An Escambia County jury acquitted a Cantonment man of the first degree premeditated murder of his Navy wife over two decades ago.

Gregory Paul Malarik, 60, was on trial for the second time for murdering his wife, Sheri Malarik, in 2001. His first trial ended with a mistrial in June 2022 after four days of testimony and four hours of deliberations when the jury could not reach a verdict.

Friday, it took a jury over eights of deliberations to return a not guilty verdict Friday night.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Malarik in 2020 for the 2001 murder of his wife, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sherri Malarik.  Gregory Malarik, a former Navy Petty Officer 1st Class, was employed by the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The body of  Sherri Lynn Malarik was found September 22, 2001, at about 8 a.m. inside a Dodge Caravan in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie and Movie Gallery at 1550 South Highway 29, less than three miles from the couple’s home.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 