Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School has named their September Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Haven Lambeth and Jani’la Durant

1st Grade: Ava Culliver and Emma Cash

2nd Grade: Kipton Little and Sieanna Lambeth

3rd Grade: Evin Levins and Jonah Levins

4th Grade: Jonah Coleman and Connor Levins

5th Grade: Kallie Ikner and Kinsley McKinnon

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.