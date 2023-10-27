Alexander “AD” Owens Jr.

t is a sad day to announce the passing of Alexander “AD” Owens Jr. Known for his unwavering dedication to his family, and his profession, AD left a legacy of love, mentorship, and an enduring legacy.

AD lived his 82 years of life between Monroeville, AL and Destin FL. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Emily Owens; two daughters, Anita Dienes (JP Dienes) and Maria Owens-Wicker (Brian Wicker); grandchildren, AJ Dienes, Erica Dienes, Jayden Wicker, Abigail Wicker, Torey Morphew (Justin Morphew), Destiny Embry (Neal Embry); 2 great-grandchildren; beloved nieces, nephews and many cousins that he loved very much.

During his working years, AD was a fixture in the Destin community for over three decades prior to his retirement, where he became known as the passionate little league baseball coach. His commitment to the young athletes was unparalleled, instilling not only a love for the game but also life lessons that extended far beyond the baseball diamond. He was more than just a coach; he was a mentor and a role model who helped shape the character of countless young players.

His professional life was equally distinguished. AD was a brilliant mathematician who dedicated 37 years to serving his country through his work with the Department of Defense. His contributions to national security were immeasurable, and his dedication to excellence set a high standard for all who worked alongside him.

AD overcame many challenges in his life, demonstrating remarkable resilience and strength. His journey inspired those around him, showing the power of determination and the capacity to conquer any obstacle.

As a mentor, AD was a consummate example. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, offer guidance, and share his vast knowledge and experience. His influence extended beyond the workplace, as he consistently nurtured the growth and success of those who had the privilege of working with him.

In his later years, AD may have been a little ornery, but those that knew him understood he has no issue standing with you in the face of adversity. Friends and family knew he had a kind heart underneath the tough exterior that was AD. He treated everyone he met like an old friend, making instant connections with his warmth, humor, and genuine interest in their lives.

The world may be a little dimmer without AD’s presence, but the impact he made will shine on in the memories of those who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy lives on through his daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the countless lives he touched and the wisdom he shared.

Alexander “AD” Owens will be forever missed but never forgotten. As we remember the laughter and wisdom he brought into our lives, we find solace in the knowledge that his spirit lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

A celebration of AD’s life will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Petty Funeral Home in Atmore, Alabama. Visitation will begin at 10am. Service will be held at 11am.

A celebration of life service will also be held at Angels Assisted Living Connerton in Land O’Lakes, FL on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 3:30pm.