$810K FEMA Drainage Project Planned For McElhaney Road in Bratt

Escambia County is set to soon begin a Hurricane Sally FEMA project to improve drainage structures on McElhaney Road just south of the state line in Bratt.

The $810,715.45 project will replace the drainage structures at 7200 and 8000 McElhaney Road. FEMA will fund $770,179.68 (95%) of the cost, while Escambia County will be responsible for $40,535.77 (5%).

The work includes clearing of all hurricane debris, removing damaged existing culvert pipes and riprap, installing a new pipe/box culvert, restabilizing and reconstructing the roadway pavement, and replacing riprap within the ditch bottom. Minor ditch regrading, resetting existing fence, and installing concrete ditch pavement will be required.

The project is anticipated to start in October and take about 180 days to complete.

