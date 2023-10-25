Escambia Man Gets 25 Years For Producing Child Porn

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to to 25 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to producing multiple images and videos of child pornography. The sentence was announced Thursday by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“Crimes against our children are among the most sinister types of offenses and deserving of the

most significant sentences,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Those who produce child pornography

facilitate the abuse of children, robbing them of their innocence. We will continue to work

tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who engage in

such heinous conduct.”

In February 2023, Holbert was caught using hidden cameras to film two minor females in

various stages of undressing, and using an outdoor shower to clean themselves, in order to

capture images and videos of them without clothes. The victims were 8 and 9 years old. Law

enforcement was alerted to this behavior and seized hidden cameras and Holbert’s cellular

telephone. A forensic review of the seized items revealed the child pornography Holbert

produced for his own pleasure.

“This sentencing confirms the FBI’s commitment to seek justice for our kids,” said Sherri E.

Onks, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Jacksonville. “Together with our partners, we have

ensured one less predator is victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our

community, and we will continue to dedicate every available resource to identifying and

stopping those who exploit our children.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the

growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the

Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child

Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), it marshals federal, state, and local resources to

better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well

as to identify and rescue victims.

Holbert’s prison sentence will be followed by lifetime of federal supervised release, and he will

be required to register as a sex offender.

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of

Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg

prosecuted the case.