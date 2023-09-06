Without Quorum, Century Can’t Act On 290% Tax Increase, 39% Higher Budget

The Century Town Council was unable to vote due to a lack of quorum Tuesday on a property tax increase of nearly 300% and an $8 million budget proposed by interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr.

Because the tax increase is so high, the state required approval by a unanimous vote of all four council members. Council president Dynette Lewis was absent from the meeting with the town clerk explaining that she was “very sick”.

The council was set to tentatively approve a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 290.66% greater than the rolled-back rate of .2356 mills. The rolled back rate is a computed millage rate that would generate the same amount of ad valorem tax dollars as the prior fiscal year, based on the proposed year’s tax roll, excluding new construction. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase and the law says it must be advertised as such. The .9204 millage rate has been constant for several years.

Property values in Century have increased from approximately $49.5 million to $54.5 million over the last year, according to the Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office. Last year, property taxes generated $45,518 for Century; this year is expected to be $50,307.

The $8,169,564 tentative budget is up more than $2 million (39%) over last year’s $5,828,525, mostly due to grant funds.

The budget includes a 3% cost of living raise for employees, an increased cost of about $100 per basic employee for insurance and a 150% rate increase for general liability and property insurance. The town pays 99% of employee health insurance and 50% of family cost.

All capital outlay expenses will be funded from American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

Tuesday evening’s meeting was recessed and is set to be reconvened September 19 for a vote. A second vote for a final approval will follow at another meeting on September 26.

Pictured top: Century Town Clerk Leslie Howington discusses a budget item with interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. during a Tuesday night meeting of the Century Town Council. Pictured inset: Only three of four council members attended the meeting; a unanimous vote of four was required to approve a tax increase. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.