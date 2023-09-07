Two Charged After Drug Search Warrant Executed In Flomaton

September 7, 2023

The Flomaton Police Department and Alabama Drug Task Force arrested two people after a search warrant was executed Wednesday night.

According to Flomaton Police, the search warrant was executed at 904 Titi Street.

FPD said two people were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of paraphernalia, unlaw possession of prescription drugs and theft of services. The names of the individuals were not immediately released.

