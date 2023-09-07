Two Charged After Drug Search Warrant Executed In Flomaton

The Flomaton Police Department and Alabama Drug Task Force arrested two people after a search warrant was executed Wednesday night.

According to Flomaton Police, the search warrant was executed at 904 Titi Street.

FPD said two people were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of paraphernalia, unlaw possession of prescription drugs and theft of services. The names of the individuals were not immediately released.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.