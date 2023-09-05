Sherry Lee Lucas

Sherry Lee Lucas, age 68, of Uriah, AL passed away on September 4, 2023. She was born on April 7, 1955 to George “Colonel” Sanspree and Virginia “Sug” Coleman Sanspree. She was a retired bus driver with the Escambia County Alabama School System. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael “Blue” Watson.

She is survived by her husband, George E. Scott; her children, Michelle Lucas (Aubrey Gregg) of Little Rock, AL, Rhonda (Eddie) Mitchell of Pensacola, FL and Randy (Anita) Lucas of Walnut Hill, FL; her brother, Dale Sanspree of Pensacola, FL; her sister, Mary (Joe) Summerford of Pensacola, FL; her grandchildren, Genesis, Kierre, Alexus, Sadie, Tryton, MacKenzie and Jon; five great grandchildren;13 dogs and Woodrow.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Helen Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.