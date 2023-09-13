Scattered Storms Possible Again Wednesday, High In The Low 90s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.