Scattered Showers And Storms Possible For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.