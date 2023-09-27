Scattered Showers And Storms Possible For Wednesday
September 27, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments