Registered Sex Offender Gets 20 Years For Distributing Child Porn

An Escambia County sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

Nicholas Allen Walker, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

“Protecting innocent children from sexual predators remains one of our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. “I commend our law enforcement partners and prosecutors who work diligently to identify these predators and bring them to justice so that they can no longer exploit any child again. Due to their efforts, our community is safer, and this repeat offender is exactly where he belongs – back behind bars.”

In early 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information from a social media company regarding the defendant uploading files of child pornography. On April 8, 2021, investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the defendant and obtained a search warrant for his cellular telephone. The search of his phone revealed between December 16, 2020, and April 8, 2021, Walker received and distributed numerous images and videos of child pornography using a social media application and text messages.

Walker is a registered sex offender based on a prior state of Florida conviction relating to the offense of traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

“This sentencing confirms that the FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to protect our children from predators who seek to exploit them,” said Sherri E. Onks, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Jacksonville. “Together, we have ensured one less predator is victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community.”

Walker’s prison sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Walker will continue to be required to register as a sex offender and be subject to all sex offender conditions.

This conviction was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey M. Tharp prosecuted the case.