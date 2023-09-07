Ray’s Chapel Baptist To Hold Groundbreaking Sunday For New 300 Seat Sanctuary

Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold a groundbreaking Sunday for an expansion that includes a new sanctuary with seating for over 300 people.

The groundbreaking will follow a 10:30 a.m. service at the church at 140 West Bogia Road in McDavid. The public is invited.

Pictured: A conceptual drawing and plans for new sanctuary at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge