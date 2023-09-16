No Place Like Home: Northview Gets 35-0 Senior Night Shutout Over Lighthouse (With Gallery)

There’s no place like home for a big win.

After dropping the first three games of the season on the road, the Northview Chiefs got a big 35-0 senior night win at home over Lighthouse Private Christian Academy Friday night. Northview is now 5-0 against Lighthouse across all meetings.

For a photo gallery click here. Look for a gallery with cheerleaders, the band and more in the next few days.

“It was just a great senior night at Northview,” head coach Wes Summerford said. “We’ve played three great teams, then Lighthouse came up here, and it’s just great to get a win. That’s important for our guys right now, and we get to work off that. That’s going to be our message. Our kids…we’ve got to rebound off this, and we’ve got to work on this win and be positive…feed off it and keep going.”

The penalty flags were flying all night against the Chiefs with five — that’s five — touchdowns called back on penalties.

But it was the five that hit the scoreboard that counted.

Senior Devin Kelly had two senior night touchdowns in the first half from seven yards and one yard out. Senior Joe Wright had a one-yard rushing TD with 2:12 to go in the half and added another in the third quarter.

Northview (1-3) will sit out next Friday night with a bye before they gas us the bus and hit the road again for their next two games against Elberta on September 29 and Baker on October 6. Homecoming will be October 13 as the Jay Royals head to Bratt.

“We have a bye week to get healthy. We were short a few guys tonight,” Summerford said. “Get those guys healthy, and work on not having those penalties.”

