New 146 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29, Quintette Road

September 26, 2023

A new 146 lot subdivision is proposed for the area of Quinette Road and Highway 29.

“Carrington Valley” would be located on 145.6 acres that front both Highway 29 and Quintette Road.

The development is being proposed by  David W. Fitzpatrick for single family homes, according to Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) documents.

The proposal is in the initial staff internal review phase of the DRC process and has not yet been set for a public meeting.

This development is not related to a 134 lot subdivision proposed just to the south. Read more: New 134 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29 Near Pinoak Lane

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 