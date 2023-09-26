New 146 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29, Quintette Road

A new 146 lot subdivision is proposed for the area of Quinette Road and Highway 29.

“Carrington Valley” would be located on 145.6 acres that front both Highway 29 and Quintette Road.

The development is being proposed by David W. Fitzpatrick for single family homes, according to Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) documents.

The proposal is in the initial staff internal review phase of the DRC process and has not yet been set for a public meeting.

This development is not related to a 134 lot subdivision proposed just to the south. Read more: New 134 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29 Near Pinoak Lane

NorthEscambia.com graphics.