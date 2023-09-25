New 134 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29 Near Pinoak Lane

A new 134 lot subdivision is proposed for Highway 29 near Cantonment.

“Turtle Creek” would be located on 31.45 acres east and northeast of Highway 29 near Pinoak Lane, across from the produce stand.

The development is being proposed by Garden Street Communities Southeast of Pensacola for single family homes, according to Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) documents.

The proposal is in the initial staff internal review phase of the DRC process and has not yet been set for a public meeting.

