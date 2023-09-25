New 134 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29 Near Pinoak Lane

September 25, 2023

A new 134 lot subdivision is proposed for Highway 29 near Cantonment.

“Turtle Creek” would be located on 31.45 acres east and northeast of Highway 29 near Pinoak Lane, across from the produce stand.

The development is being proposed by Garden Street Communities Southeast of Pensacola for single family homes, according to Escambia County Development Review Committee (DRC) documents.

The proposal is in the initial staff internal review phase of the DRC process and has not yet been set for a public meeting.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

Comments

2 Responses to “New 134 Lot Subdivision Planned For Highway 29 Near Pinoak Lane”

  1. JJ on September 25th, 2023 4:17 am

    New sub division already going in up the road….
    Best drop the speed limit from pitman lumber to Quintette rd to 45MPH FOR PEOPLE ALREADY DOING ABOVE 70 NOW!!!! Deadly accidents in the future fore sure

  2. Mc on September 25th, 2023 4:13 am

    So a 134 lot subdivision that going to be built 31.45 Acres. This is really sad for the ecosystem.





