Mostly Sunny, Scattered Rain For Some

September 12, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

