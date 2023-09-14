Molino Man Arrested On Drug, Resisting Charges After Traffic Stop

September 14, 2023

A Molino man is facing drug charges after allegedly running from a traffic stop.

Virgil Kenneth Mitchell, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted a lights and sirens traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to yield to approaching vehicles as it pulled from a convenience store into traffic on Pensacola Boulevard at Kenmore Road. The vehicle came to stop behind the Extended Stay. Mitchell exited the vehicle and ran, leaping over several fences, according to an arrest report.

After a brief chase, Michell was detained in the area of West Pinestead Road and Pensacola Boulevard.

An ECSO K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to a search. Deputies reported finding 5.9 grams of amphetamine concealed in a paper towel, 1.5 grams of amphetamine concealed in a $1 bill, and methamphetamine residue in a clear plastic bag and a glass pipe.

Mitchell’s statements to deputies were redacted from the arrest report. He was also cited for failing to yield.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 