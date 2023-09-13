McDavid Woman Hit Boyfriend With Yeti Tumbler, Threatened Him With Knife, ECSO Says

A McDavid woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with a Yeti tumbler and threatening to stab him with a knife.

Amber Marie Nelson, 40, was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

Nelson became involved in a disagreement with her boyfriend over how she speaks to him and his family, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

She threw several objects at him, eventually striking him with a Yeti tumbler in the back of head leaving noticeable swelling, according to an arrest report The victim said she displayed a knife and stated that she would cut him, the report continues.

The victim showed deputies a scar on his arm he said is where Nelson stabbed him previously, deputies said.

The incident happened on December 11, 2022, but deputies were unable to locate her at the time. She was arrested this week on an outstanding warrant and released Tuesday night from the Escambia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.