Man Charged With Murder Of Driver Beaten Following Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Atmore

An Atmore man was arrested Friday morning for murder in connection with the beating death of a driver following a fatal pedestrian crash in Atmore last August.

Kendrell Madison, 39, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center following a traffic stop in Atmore about 5:40 a.m. Friday.

Alabama State Troopers said Kenneth Elbert Harrison of Silverhill, Alabama, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe that struck 24-year old Hannah Annette Martin on Highway 31 at The Tavern of Atmore about 11:50 p.m. on August 5. The Atmore Police Department said they arrived to find Martin with severe injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Harrison stopped his vehicle in the Tavern parking lot.

Police originally said Harrison was beaten by an angry mob, but now says Madison was solely responsible for the murder.

“While on the scene, the responding officers discovered Harrison laying on his stomach in the parking lot of the Tavern unconscious. When the officers rolled him over, they discovered that Harrison had severe injuries to his face that disfigured his facial features. Due to his extensive injuries the officers thought at the time that Harrison may have been assaulted by one or more people,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said Friday morning.

Harrison was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital and then airlifted to a Mobile hospital where he later died.

Police said the assault was not caught on nearby security cameras, but “valuable” audio recordings were captured.

“The investigation revealed that Harrison sustained the injuries when he was forcefully driven into the pavement and the impact caused the injuries. The assault occurred as everyone’s attention was focused on Martin. Harrison was not assaulted with a weapon nor was he assaulted by more than one person. Investigators developed a person of interest but continued to seek witnesses and await the results of search warrants that had been obtained during the investigation which led to the delay in making an arrest,” McMann said.

Atmore Police said the decision to charge Harrison with murder was made in consultation with the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.

Madison’s mugshot was not immediately available at the time of publication.