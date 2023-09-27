Local Students Gather For ‘See You At The Pole’ Worship Events



Students across the area took part in the annual See You at the Pole event Wednesday.

Students gathered as school began to pray in the non-denominational event. See You at the Pole is a national student-initiated, student organized, and student-led event. Students prayed for their school, friends, teachers, government and the nation.

At Tate High School, the SYATP is sponsored by First Priority and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Pictured: (top of page to bottom) See You at the Pole student-led events Wednesday morning at Tate High School, Northview High School, Ernest Ward Middle School and Byrneville Elementary School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.