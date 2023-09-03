Late Error Sinks Wahoos In 3-2 Loss

Another 20-year-old rising star shined on the mound Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

This time, however, it was an opposing pitcher.

Chase Petty, one of the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospects, dazzled in his Double-A debut, setting a tone on a pitchers’ night for both teams as the Chattanooga Lookouts held on for a 3-2 win against the Blue Wahoos.

The well-played, rapidly-moving game was completed in 2 hours,12 minutes, and the crowd of 3,915 then took in the post-game fireworks display provided by game sponsor Budweiser.

Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez dueled with Petty in one of his best starts this season. He went six innings, allowing just one run and striking out seven.

The Lookouts scored a pair of unearned runs off reliever Caleb Wurster to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh and their bullpen shut down the Blue Wahoos for the win.

Petty, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2021 out of high school in Linwood, New Jersey, joined the Reds in a March 2022 trade for major league pitcher Sonny Gray and minor-leaguer Francis Peguero. He is rated the Reds’ No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Petty was elevated to Chattanooga and his four-inning start Saturday brought to mind former Blue Wahoos star Eury Pérez, who turned 20 earlier this season and was honored Friday with a giveaway bobblehead.

The fast-working Petty yielded just one hit – facing just one above the minimum – and threw 32 strikes in his 43 pitches.

The Blue Wahoos picked up a game-tying run in the sixth inning when Cobie Fletcher-Vance led off with a double and scored on a single by Nasim Nuñez. It was the first time the Blue Wahoos had multiple hits in an inning.

The game was decided on a misplay.

In the seventh, Chattanooga’s Ivan Johnson hit a hard grounder that second baseman Cody Morissette fielded, but his force-out throw sailed over Nuñez and into left field allowing both runners to get into scoring position.

Nick Northcut then hit a deep drive that bounced out of the glove of left fielder Tanner Allen for a two-run double.

The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the bottom of the seventh when Norel González and Jake Thompson had back-to-back singles. Bennett Hostetler moved both runners into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt, and Allen got the game to 3-2 on an RBI groundout.

But the Blue Wahoos were unable to get another baserunner the rest of the way against reliever Michael Byrne.

The Blue Wahoos (69-54), who have already surpassed last season’s win total, will now try get a split in the six-game series in the homestand finale on Sunday afternoon.

Righthander Evan Fitterer (6-6, 4.76 ERA) will make his 21st start for the Blue Wahoos on Sunday against Chattanooga righthander Sam Benschoter (6-10, 7.27).

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos