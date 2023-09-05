Labor Day Fires Damage Two Cantonment Area Homes

Two unrelated fires heavily damaged homes in the Cantonment area on Labor Day.

A fully involved mobile home located off Coweta Road was reported about 9 a.m.

The second fire was reported in a wood frame home in the 300 block of Homeland Avenue about 9:35 a.m.

There was no immediate word of any injuries or the cause of either fire.

