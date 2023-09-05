Labor Day Fires Damage Two Cantonment Area Homes
September 5, 2023
Two unrelated fires heavily damaged homes in the Cantonment area on Labor Day.
A fully involved mobile home located off Coweta Road was reported about 9 a.m.
The second fire was reported in a wood frame home in the 300 block of Homeland Avenue about 9:35 a.m.
There was no immediate word of any injuries or the cause of either fire.
For more photos, click or tap here.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments