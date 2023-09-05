Cantonment House Fire Caused By Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries; Fire Department Warns Of Battery Dangers

A residential fire in Cantonment on Labor Day Monday was sparked by lithium-ion batteries, the third such fire in two weeks in Escambia County. That prompted the fire department to warn residents of the dangers from charging batteries.

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Homeland Avenue about 9:30 a.m. They arrived to find a garage fire that had extended to a nearby car. The home suffered heavy damage, but can be reoccupied with extensive repairs, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. There were no injuries.

ECFR determined the cause of the fire to be lithium-ion batteries charging in the garage. This was the third fire in Escambia County in two weeks caused by lithium-ion batteries.

Two previous house fires were sparked by lithium-ion push mower batteries that were charging in garages, ECFR said.

“While battery-powered equipment such as vehicles, lawn mowers and bikes are good for the environment and reducing emissions, we want our citizens to know the dangers associated with lithium-ion batteries,” said ECFR Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “These devices and equipment, when charged in your home, can pose dangers and should be monitored closely. Fires resulting from lithium-ion batteries intensify significantly and quickly, leaving little time for people to react.”

The National Fire Protection Association offers the following tips to prevent fires from lithium-ion batteries:

Purchase and use devices listed by a qualified testing laboratory

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions

Only use the battery designed for the device

Put batteries in the device the right way

Only use the charging cord that came with the device

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch

Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged

Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C)

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire

Stop using the battery if you notice an odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire and call 911.

Additionally, residents are urged not to put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Batteries are considered household hazardous waste and can be brought to the Perdido Landfill year-round for proper disposal at no charge to Escambia County residents.

Photos by Kristi Barbour and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.