Higher Rain Chances Returning

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.