Helen Boone Ward

Helen Boone Ward was born to William and Leah Boone in Dyas, Alabama on May 2, 1923. She went to be with her Lord on September 2, 2023. Her 100 years were filled with faith, family and love.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Marshall Ward; her son, James “Jim” Ward; her parents, William and Leah Boone; her brothers, Daniel and Rhondal Boone; her nephew, William “Billy” Boone and her son-in-law, Richard O’Quin. She was a lifetime member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. She was a retired library clerk with Ernest Ward High School.

She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Ward Bridges (Ted) and Mary Helen Ward O’Quin; her daughter-in-law, Martha Ward and also by her eight grandchildren, Reverend Ted Bridges (Somer), Jason Ward, Marshall Ward Bridges, Leah Bridges Taylor (Seth), Shane Bartczah (Adam), Kelly Wicker (Jim), Grant Williams, Wayne Williams (Sherri) and nine great grandchildren.

Special thanks to her caregivers Rebecca Denair, Sandra Iutzi, and Barbara Loewen. Also, Jerry Poulson who lovingly cared for her lawn.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Reverend Ted Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Bret Ward, Horace Ward, Scott Ward, Heath Ward, Russ Ward and Roy Glenn Ward.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Poulson, Tim Gibbs, Wesley Foster, Harry Ward and Lloyd Driver.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.